University experts help police solve 2016 Thessaloniki murder

Homicide investigators in northern Greece sought the help of soil analysis experts at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki to locate the remains of a local man who was reported missing in November 2016, the Greek Police (ELAS) said on Friday.

ELAS said that the remains of 59-year-old livestock farmer Dimitris Graikos were found on Thursday buried next to his pickup truck, which was upside down, in a field outside the village of Anatoliko, 25 kilometers west of Thessaloniki.

Help from experts at the Aristotle's Department of Applied Geophysics was instrumental in leading investigators, who had narrowed their search area down to a large field owned by the victim and adjacent property, to the exact location of the 59-year-old's vehicle and body.

A 46-year-old man who has been the police's chief suspect since the start of the case confessed to killing the livestock farmer during an argument over financial differences, ELAS added. The suspect was to face a prosecutor on Friday.

The exact cause of death of the 59-year-old has yet to be determined.