Vladimir Fedoseyev | Athens | June 1

(VLADIMIR ORLOV)

The Athens State Orchestra has invited critically acclaimed conductor Vladimir Fedoseyev to lead the ensemble – for the first time – in a splendid tribute to the classical music of his native Russia at the Athens Concert Hall on Saturday, June 1. The concert will also feature saxophonist Theodore Kerkezos, while the program comprises Modest Mussorgsky's “Night on Bald Mountain,” Andrei Eshpai's Concerto for Soprano Saxophone and Orchestra, and Dmitri Shostakovich's Symphony No 10. There will be an introductory talk at 8.15 p.m. and the concert starts at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 12-45 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis, Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr