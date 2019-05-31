Two prominent judicial officials were selected to top positions in the Supreme Court on Friday, following a meeting of the cabinet on Friday and despite intense criticism by the political opposition over the legitimacy of the process.

Dimitra Kokotini has been selected as its top prosecutor and Irini Kalou as its president. Both are currently vice-presidents of the court.



Kalou had handled the investigation into the Vatopedi case, which involved a controversial land swap between the Greek state and a Mount Athos monastery. She has served in her current position for a year.



Kokotini will replace outgoing top prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou on June 30, when she retires, and Kalou will replace Vasilios Peppas.



Both selections will have to be ratified by President Prokopis Pavlopoulos through a presidential decree, a move that is not expected to take place before June 30, when Dimitriou's term officially ends, and most likely after the snap general elections on July 7, sources said.