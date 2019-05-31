Achaia murder case cracked

Police in Achaia, southwestern Greece, have arrested three Pakistani nationals, aged 45, 44 and 40, over the abduction and murder of a 34-year-old compatriot who was reported missing in March.



All three have been charged with abduction, blackmail and murder after their arrest in police operations conducted in Thebes, central Greece, and Tripoli and Ileia in the southern Peloponnese.



The investigation revealed that the suspects were demanding a ransom of 10,000 euros from friends and relatives of the victim for his release even though they had already murdered him.