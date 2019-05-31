President not expected to ratify top court appointments before June 30

The Greek President has decided not to sign off the presidential decree on the appointment of the new prosecutor and president of the Supreme Court until June 30, when the term of the current leadership expires, sources said on Friday.



During an almost three-hour meeting, the cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, selected Dimitra Kokotini as its top prosecutor and Irini Kalou as its president. Both are currently vice-presidents of the court.



President Prokopis Pavlopoulos is expected to receive the presidential decree, signed by the cabinet, by Monday.

The government has been severely criticized by the political opposition over its decision to complete the appointments, questioning the legitimacy of the process.

“Despite the opposition's timely warning that the outgoing government lacks the legitimacy to make any major decisions apart from those on current affairs ahead of the elections ...it proceeded today with the unconstitutional selection of a new president and prosecutor for the Supreme Court,” New Democracy said in a press release.

“It is an institutionally unprecedented decision, which also involves the president of the Republic, as he will be called to decide whether to ratify an institutionally illegal and unconstitutional action,” it said, adding it was sure the president will act in line with his duties.