A review of the institutional tensions that arose over the last four years – which were by no means rare – leads to an effortless conclusion: The independent authorities and justice have been able to withstand them.

The government’s ability to serve political expediencies was only ephemeral and, in almost all cases, was also unsuccessful. This history also sheds some light on the government’s motives in insisting it appoint the new leadership of the Supreme Court before the general election. Even if the motive is to influence justice, it has been proven that it cannot.

The only thing it did accomplish was to unnecessarily involve the country’s institutions in a political confrontation. If the government insisted on the appointments to salvage its prestige, the effort was in vain. It is too late to save it.