Tsitsipas succumbs to Wawrinka in five sets

Stan Wawrinka edged Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6 on Sunday after 5 hours, 9 minutes to reach the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in two years.

The 24th-seeded Wawrinka saved 22 of 27 break points, including 8 of 8 in the fifth set, against No. 6 seed Tsitsipas.

Wawrinka won the 2015 French Open for one of his three career major titles and was the runner-up in 2017. But he hadn't been past the fourth round at a Slam since, in part because he missed time after knee surgery.

He is 34, 14 years older than Tsitsipas.

Next for Wawrinka is a matchup with his friend and countryman, Roger Federer, who owns 20 Grand Slam titles. Federer leads their head-to-head series 22-3, but Wawrinka won the last time they faced each other in Paris, in the 2015 quarterfinals.



