Man arrested at Athens airport for drug smuggling
A 66-year-old Greek national has been arrested at Athens International Airport for trying to smuggle more than 5 kilograms of heroin into the country, police said Monday.
The suspect was arrested on Sunday after arriving on a flight from Johannesburg via Zurich.
The drugs were contained in five packages hidden in the inner lining of his luggage. He was to appear before a prosecutor Monday.