Man arrested at Athens airport for drug smuggling

TAGS: Crime

A 66-year-old Greek national has been arrested at Athens International Airport for trying to smuggle more than 5 kilograms of heroin into the country, police said Monday.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday after arriving on a flight from Johannesburg via Zurich.

The drugs were contained in five packages hidden in the inner lining of his luggage. He was to appear before a prosecutor Monday. 

