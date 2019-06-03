ATHEX: Investors’ confidence keeps growing

The outcome of the local and regional elections on Sunday appeared on Monday to strengthen market confidence in upcoming political developments in Greece, with the benchmark of the Greek bourse refusing to yield to pressures both from sellers and other eurozone markets, where the trend was south. The continued high turnover confirms that a new era has dawned at Athinon Avenue since May 27, with the market’s capitalization growing by almost 5 billion euros in the last six sessions alone.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index registered another 12-month high of 836.84 points, adding 0.80 percent to Friday’s 830.24 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.65 percent to end at 2,129.86 points, although the mid-cap index contracted 0.39 percent.

The banks index improved 0.57 percent, as Piraeus grew 3.25 percent, Alpha earned 1.78 percent and National climbed 1.35 percent, while Eurobank shrank 2.40 percent. Public Power Corporation stole the show, leaping 11.80 percent.

In total 71 stocks recorded gains, 36 sustained losses and 29 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 137.6 million euros, down from last Friday’s 150.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.16 percent to close at 70.71 points.