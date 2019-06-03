BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Labor Ministry has failed to publish key details concerning pensions

Pensioners remain in the dark about the recalculation of their pensions according to the 2016 law, as they have not yet been notified by the Labor and Social Security Ministry about their so-called personal difference – i.e. the part of their pension that is likely to be cut.

At the same time, the ministry has also failed to issue the monthly statistics of the Helios pension database, which according to former minister Yiannis Vroutsis – who created the system – is meant to conceal the drop in the rate of new pensions issued.

Deputy Minister Tasos Petropoulos put the delay down to technical issues.

