Roadworks cause huge traffic jam on Athens' Syngrou Avenue

Cars and buses were backed up for several kilometers on the northbound section of Syngrou Avenue, linking the Athens city center to the capital's southern coast, as a result of roadworks on Tuesday.

According to an announcement by the Attica Regional Authority, work to repave parts of the thoroughfare will continue for about two weeks, during which motorists should expect delays.

Traffic flow has also been erratic on Poseidonos Avenue, which runs along the southern coastline, and especially in the Faliro area due to ongoing construction in an ambitious project to create a series of overpasses that will be planted with greenery to create a pedestrian link between the suburbs of Moschato, Tzitzifies and Palio Faliro to the coast.