Taggers go on rampage in central Greece town

Photo: www.e-thessalia.gr

Residents and shopkeepers in the central Greece town of Almyros, near Volos, woke up to find graffiti scrawled across dozens of shop windows, apartment block entrances and parked cars on Tuesday morning.

According to local news site www.e-thessalia.gr, which published photographs of the incident, unknown vandals went on a rampage on Monday night, spray-painting their signatures, or tags, vulgar invectives and slogans in what is an unprecedented incident in Almyros, seldom seen even in larger towns.

Mayor-elect Vangelis Hadzikyriakos condemned the incident, saying it stood in contrast to his vision for a community “based on unity, a combination of different points of view and cooperation.”

Police are examining security camera footage from several businesses in the area to identify the perpetrators.



The clean-up operation is expected to run to several thousand euros for the local authority, but also for shopkeepers and residents who were affected.