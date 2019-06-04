Ahrweiler fends off Polakis’ allegations

Hours after Greece’s outspoken Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis attacked Paris-based historian Helene Glykatzi-Ahrweiler for criticizing the flaws of the Greek left, Ahrweiler stood her ground over her remarks.

“I have never voted in Greece, I have not received a single drachma from the Greek state. I get by thanks to what I have created in France,” Ahrweiler said in exclusive comments to Kathimerini on Tuesday.

“I will only say this: I am being attacked by Golden Dawn on one side and by Polakis on the other. It is therefore certain that I am on the right,” she said.

In a Facebook post late on Monday, Polakis accused Ahrweiler of being “subservient” to New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He backed up his claim by saying that the 92-year-old academic had supported the “yes” camp in Greece’s bailout referendum in 2015.

In an interview with Kathimerini’s Sunday edition, Ahrweiler had criticized the arrogance of the SYRIZA administration and the lack of credibility of Greek politicians.

“When we elect to the European Parliament people who have no idea of what Europe is and how it works, [people] who do not speak a single foreign language, the credibility deficit of politics will only grow,” she said.