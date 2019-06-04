Greek envoy in Berlin delivers note verbale to Germany on war reparations

Greece send a so-called note verbale to Germany, repeating a long-held demand for war reparations for the crimes committed by Nazi Germany in World War II, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.



The note, which was delivered by Greece's Ambassador to Berlin to the German Foreign Ministry, calls on the country to open negotiations, noting that it is a “moral and material issue” of “great importance to the Greek people.”

“Greek claims concern damages and reparations for losses suffered by Greece and its citizens in the First and Second World Wars...for the victims and descendants of the victims of the German occupation, the repayment of the occupation loan and the return of the looted and illegally removed archaeological and other cultural treasures,” the greek Foreign Ministry said.



On April 17, the Greek Parliament approved a proposal by a parliamentary committee to formally seek reparations from Germany for war crimes even as Berlin rejected the demands, claiming that there was no basis for reparations.



The committee report has estimated the cost of occupation at up to 300 billion euros.