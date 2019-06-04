Greece, Cyprus expand alliance to include Armenia

Cyprus and Greece have expanded their tripartite cooperation agreements beyond the Eastern Mediterranean region by including Armenia in their regional cooperation formations, Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday.



Armenia is the newest addition to a series of tripartite cooperation agreements Cyprus and Greece have forged with Israel, Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon.



Speaking at a joint press conference with his counterparts from Greece and Armenia, Christodoulides said the three countries set the ground for closer cooperation and decided to hold a summit soon.



“The aim of the tripartite cooperation agreement is to promote peace, security, stability and prosperity through an enhanced political dialogue,” Christodoulides said.



He added that sectors of common interest were explored for joint action, while Cyprus and Greece expressed their intention to promote the strengthening of relations between the European Union and Armenia.



Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said the new platform was very important, adding that the three countries set down their next joint effort moves.



He said that Armenia will host a summit for the three countries in the near future. Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos said that the three countries share historical ties and common positions.



“We agreed to cooperate in international organizations on issues such as the recognition of the Armenian genocide,” Katrougalos added.



[Xinhua]