ND says will examine pre-election public sector hirings

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) said on Tuesday it will examine the legality of the government's hirings in the public sector in run-up to the general elections on July 7.

The warning came as the government rushed to table four draft bills in Parliament, which are expected to be used as a vehicle to introduce dozens of amendments with appointments.



On Tuesday, the ministry of education approved the appointment of 10,500 school teachers and submitted an amendment to extend the contracts of temporary municipal employees. In the same way, the fire department published the results for the hiring of 962 new firemen.



“We warn that any illegal appointment outside of ASEP, any evaluation of managers, as well as any other intervention or acceleration in the public administration that took place from yesterday, June 3, and untill the elections, will be scrutinized for both its legality and its necessity,” said ND's shadow administrative reform minister Giorgos Georgandas.



ASEP, the Supreme Council for Civil Personnel Selection, is the official body responsible for public sector hirings.



Georgandas accused the government of attempting to “take care of party friends and ensure the future of its officials,” saying that the government sees public administration as “loot.”