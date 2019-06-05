The markets are factoring in a political change after Greece’s national election in early July. The interest rates on Greek bonds are retreating. European press reports foresee a shift toward reforms. Even the social climate appears to be changing, following the recent European and local elections.



And yet nothing has really changed. The Parliament is being reduced to a tool for accommodating party favorites. Meanwhile, public utilities are facing problems, universities remain in the grip of violence, and the mentality exemplified by Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis is alive and well.

The country is in an ambiguous transitional phase. There are many minefields. And the most important question has yet to be answered: What kind of support will the next government muster to try to neutralize them?