Center-left KINAL takes stock after departures

The parliamentary group and political secretariat of center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) met on Tuesday in a bid to restore a sense of calm following the withdrawal of Socialist heavyweight Evangelos Venizelos and subsequent departures of two election candidates and a party cadre.

Party leader Fofi Gennimata said that her decision not to have Venizelos at the top of the nationwide party list (“epikrateias”) in the national election was a “political” and not personal decision that would be judged by voters.

In comments to Open TV, Gennimata said Venizelos did not signal something “new” for the party.

The day before, Venizelos had described Gennimata’s strategy as an “act of political suicide for the party.”