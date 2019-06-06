Ministry unveils three-year forest fire prevention plan

A forest fire prevention plan for the next three years, presented on Wednesday by Alternate Environment Minister Sokratis Famellos, foresees the recruitment of 200 staff to the forestry service and tailored plans for residential areas adjacent to forestland, such as Mati and Rafina, in eastern Attica, which were ravaged by blazes last summer.



Famellos said funding will be boosted for forest protection, adding that a system would be set up to monitor the use of funds.



His comments came after conservation group WWF Hellas claimed the ministry had no idea where forestry funding ended up.



Famellos added that the ministry would fund the creation of action plans such as one drafted in February by an independent committee that pointed to the lack of a national strategy to prevent and respond to forest fires and a lack of cooperation between state bodies.