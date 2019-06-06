President attends D-Day anniversary in Portsmouth

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos joined Queen Elizabeth II, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other world leaders attending the commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings on Southsea Common in Portsmouth on the south coast of England on Wednesday. About 300 veterans participated in the D-Day75 events in Portsmouth and in Normandy yesterday. Pavlopoulos said the anniversary of the landings ‘teaches us the duty of defending the European project from all kinds of enemies seeking to destroy it.’ [Toby Melville/Reuters]