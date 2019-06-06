Apostolakis warns of Turkey's destabilizing role in EastMed

Greek Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis reiterated his concern over Turkey's decision to carry out illegal drilling inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), and called on the country to refrain from further unilateral actions that violate international law and undermine region's stability.

“I am concerned about Turkey’s destabilizing role and problematic stance expressed through unfounded allegations that violate our national sovereignty and rights,” he told the 35th Congress of the World Coordination Committee of the Cyprus Struggle (PSEKA).

The minister also hailed the more active US involvement in regional cooperative defense projects, saying it sends a “consistent and clear” message.

“Strategic cooperation with the United States, coupled with our commitment to NATO, is a defence priority for us,” he said.