Mike Leigh's 1993 drama exploring sexual obsession, “Naked,” is being screened by the Athens Open Air Film Festival at Avyssinias Square on Friday, June 7, starting at 9.30 p.m. The film is part of a tribute to UK cinema, organized in cooperation with the British Council. Admission is free. For more about the Athens Open Air Film Festival, visit www.aoaff.gr.

Avyssinias Square, Monastiraki