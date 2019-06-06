James & Shame | Thessaloniki | June 7

Popular English rock band James is returning to Greece with its latest album, “Living in Extraordinary Times,” as well as older favorites, for a show at Thessaloniki's Fix Factory of Sound on Friday, June 7, before heading to Athens for the Release Festival the following night. London-based alt-rock act Shame, which broke out at the start of last year with the critically acclaimed album “Songs of Praise,” will also appear on the roster of both the Thessaloniki show and that in Athens (www.releaseathens.gr).

Fix, 15 26is Oktovriou, tel 2310.500.670