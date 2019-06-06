Aphrodite revenue sharing at 57.1 pct - 42.9 pct

Cyprus media reported on Thursday that based on the revised agreement reached between the Ministry of Energy and the Noble - Shell - Delek consortium 57.1 percent of net revenues from the Aphrodite gas field will be received by the Republic of Cyprus and 42.9 percent by the firms developing the Block 12 reservoir.



The deal is expected to be approved by the Council of Ministers in July as the government is eager to move forward with the project.



According to daily Phileleftheros the initial revenue sharing agreement stipulated that the state in entitled to 62.2 percent of revenues and 37.8 percent would be received by the consortium. The 5 percent reduction comes amid falling commodity prices and the considerable cost involved in developing an ultra-high depth well.



In exchange the government reportedly secured the rapid development of the field with the agreement containing compliance and non-observance clauses to ensure income stream by 2024.



Kathimerini reported yesterday that the revenue sharing formula is pegged to the price of oil whereby the state's share increases as the price of oil rises.



Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis announced that the agreement is expected to yield $9.4 billion in revenue for the Republic’s Hydrocarbon Fund for the 18-year contract duration.



[Kathimerini Cyprus]

