Christodoulopoulou says will not run in upcoming election after outcry

Deputy House Speaker Tasia Christodoulopoulou said Friday she will not run in national elections next month following an uproar over SYRIZA government’s decision to move scores of public sector staff to Parliament, including her daughter.



Speaking on Antenna TV Friday, Christodoulopoulou apologized to SYRIZA, the government, her friends and party colleagues. “The only way I can put this right is by not running as a candidate in the upcoming elections,” she said.



Asked about the transfer of her daughter to Parliament, Christodoulopoulou admitted Thursday that she had “made use of certain connections.”



New Democracy opposition slammed the government of resorting to old-school practices of mass hirings to the civil service and transfers of public sector staff to Parliament.



In the wake of the outcry, the government announced a freeze later in the day on half the transfers.