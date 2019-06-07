Koufodinas taken to Volos hospital

Convicted November 17 terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas was on Friday taken to the intensive care unit of the Volos General Hospital after feeling unwell, according to reports.



Koufodinas, who last month went on a hunger strike after authorities refused to grant him a fresh furlough from a farm prison in Volos, was reportedly transferred under tight security to the hospital. Reports said he was reliant on a wheelchair.



Koufodinas was expected to return to jail later Friday as medics determined he did not require further treatment.



The former N17 hitman ended his hunger strike on May 23 after the Supreme Court accepted an appeal filed by its top prosecutor against the rejection of his latest request for prison leave, paving the way for a review.

The 61-year-old has been granted six furloughs over the past year-and-a-half.