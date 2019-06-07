Tsakalotos: If Regling were my student I would fail him

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos has slammed ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling after the latter said that the tactics of former finance minister Yannis Varoufakis cost Greece 100 billion euros.



In an interview with Open TV late Thursday, Tsakalotos denounced Regling’s allegations as groundless, adding that if he were his student, he would fail him.



“The only certain thing is that between 2010-2015 we lost 24 percent of GDP,” he said.