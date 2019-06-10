Guards at the Greek Parliament in Athens detained a 65-year-old man who threw a gas canister inside the building's yard on Monday afternoon.



The suspect, who was walking on the adjacent sidewalk of Vasilisis Sofias avenue in central Athens, threw a gas canister inside the yard, which did not explode.

The man was quickly apprehended by security guards who were riding on a motorcycle at the corner of nearby Panepistimiou and Voukourestiou Streets and transferred to Athens' police headquarters (GADA).



Officers found the suspect had a plastic gasoline container and other items in his possession.