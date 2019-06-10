NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Man detained for throwing gas canister inside Parliament yard

YIANNIS SOULIOTIS

TAGS: Crime

Guards at the Greek Parliament in Athens detained a 65-year-old man who threw a gas canister inside the building's yard on Monday afternoon.

The suspect, who was walking on the adjacent sidewalk of Vasilisis Sofias avenue in central Athens, threw a gas canister inside the yard, which did not explode.

The man was quickly apprehended by security guards who were riding on a motorcycle at the corner of nearby Panepistimiou and Voukourestiou Streets and transferred to Athens' police headquarters (GADA).

Officers found the suspect had a plastic gasoline container and other items in his possession. 

