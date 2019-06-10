Panathinaikos predictably swept Promitheas in Game 1 of the Basket League finals on Monday, but Peristeri upset host AEK in the battle for third on Sunday.

Promitheas is the first club outside Athens or Thessaloniki to reach the finals of the Basket League in the 27 years of the professional league, but on Monday it clearly was not a match for Euroleague giant Panathinaikos, that won 103-77 in Game 1 of the best-of-five finals.

Game 2 is now scheduled for Wednesday in Patra, which for the first time will host a game of the Greek finals.

AEK was so dejected from its home loss to Promitheas in the semifinals last Friday that two days later it went on to concede the home advantage to Peristeri in the series for the third place.

Peristeri, that finished second in the regular season behind AEK, won 67-66 on Sunday at the Olympic Sports Hall and has the chance to get to within one win from finishing third with a victory at home on Tuesday.

Meanwhile reports in the Greek media say a formula is being sought for Olympiakos not to be relegated to the A2 division, even though it has forfeited its participation in the top flight.