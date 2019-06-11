ATHEX: Greek bourse extends gains while turnover remains high

Athinon Avenue continued to record gains on Tuesday, with the benchmark edging up to a fresh 13-month high, while turnover exceeded 100 million euros again.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 845.95 points, adding 0.38 percent to Monday’s 842.76 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.37 percent to end at 2,160.05 points.

The banks index improved 0.69 percent, as all lenders enjoyed a rise: Piraeus rose 2.28 percent, National ascended 1.08 percent, Alpha collected 0.29 percent and Eurobank inched up 0.24 percent.

The day’s climbers also included Lamda Development (up 4.96 percent), Ellaktor (3.21 percent) and ADMIE Holdings (2.01 percent), as Sarantis shrank 2.47 percent and PPC conceded 2.04 percent.

In total 51 stocks posted gains, 50 took losses and 37 stayed put.

Turnover was 101.4 million euros, down from Monday’s 107.7 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index was unchanged at 67.77 points.