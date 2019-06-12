A 97-minute ‘mistake’COMMENT
Online
For all Greeks, the main news item on Tuesday was Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ visit to President Prokopis Pavlopoulos to request the dissolution of Parliament and to call a snap election.
For public television, this event was not worthy of any coverage in its main evening newscast. All news was “overshadowed” – or rather was buried – by the first planned event marking ruling SYRIZA’s election campaign.
The management of state broadcaster ERT said in a press release later on that it recognized its “mistake.” A mistake that lasted 97 minutes of airtime. A “mistake” that was not made by mistake. And this is why it is illuminating. It shows how those politicians who campaign as the protectors of the state comprehend it in general.