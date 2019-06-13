Suspected leading drug ring member arrested in Thessaloniki

Police in Thessaloniki arrested an alleged leading member of a drug trafficking gang, following a police operation in the area of Efkarpia on Thursday, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

The 36-year-old suspect, identified as an Albanian national, was in charge of the supply, possession, concealment, storage, transport and distribution of quantities of raw cannabis in the northern port city.

Police also seized seven packages of cannabis weighing 7.3 grams and three mobile phones from a shed he used to hide drugs.

Authorities have established that the suspect entered Greece illegally. He is scheduled to appear before a prosecutor later on Thursday.