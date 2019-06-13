Services to be disrupted on Athens tram, metro on Friday

There will be no services on Friday on the Athens tram from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on the Athens metro from noon to 6 p.m. as workers join their unions’ respective general assemblies.



The walkouts are expected to put additional pressure on the capital’s remaining public transport services including city buses, trolley buses and the Piraeus-Kifissia urban electric railway (ISAP), whose workers have not scheduled any walkouts.



Traffic on the roads is also expected to be increased as people start leaving the capital for the long weekend ahead of the Pentecost (Aghiou Pnevmatos) national holiday on Monday.