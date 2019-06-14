Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras does not seem to tire of saying the same thing over and over again. He claims that, in 2015, his government took over a country that was bankrupt. He forgets to mention that Greece’s debt is higher today than it was then.

The prime minister also claims that he took over a country that was subjugated by its creditors and liberated of its burden. The European Stability Mechanism’s book “Safeguarding the Euro in Times of Crisis: The Inside Story of the ESM,” which was published on Thursday, also reads like a historical account of the events in Greece.

It discusses the secondary crisis that started four years ago and the unnecessary third bailout, which was ultimately the price the country had to pay for Tsipras’ deluded policy.