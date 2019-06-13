Two anarchists arrested on Wednesday following a botched holdup of a money delivery van at Thessaloniki’s AHEPA Hospital, who are thought to have links to guerrilla groups Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire and Group of Popular Fighters, have been given until Tuesday to prepare their defense.

Yiannis Dimitrakis, 41, and Costas Sakkas, 35, were arrested by counterterrorism officers, who disarmed the pair of two semi-automatic pistols, along with a 39-year-old woman, an alleged associate.

A search of the suspects’ homes turned up computers, memory sticks and notes which, police hope, could provide evidence of their links to terror groups.

Police also found two bullet-proof vests and a police jacket in the men’s homes.