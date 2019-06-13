ATHEX: Stock market momentum keeps going

The main index of the Greek bourse on Thursday reached highs unseen since May 2018, as the momentum among buyers continued unabated at Athinon Avenue.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 850.37 points, adding 0.79 percent to Wednesday’s 843.73 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.45 percent to end at 2,161.94 points.

The banks index grew 1.26 percent, with Piraeus soaring 7.43 percent, National rising 1.20 percent and Eurobank earning 0.06 percent, as mid-cap Attica Bank jumped 14.26 percent. Viohalco increased 2.39 percent, Titan Cement fell 2.27 percent and Jumbo was down 2.24 percent.

In total 71 stocks saw gains, 47 took losses and 25 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 95.2 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 71.8 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index was unchanged at 69.10 points.