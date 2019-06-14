Shipping symposium in Piraeus on Tuesday

City, University of London is holding an evening symposium on Tuesday at 6.30 p.m. to celebrate 10 years in Piraeus and 125 years in London.



The symposium is titled “Challenges for the Greek Shipping Industry Post 2020” and will take place at the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation (2as Merarchias & Akti Moutsopoulou, Piraeus), with the participation of the British ambassador in Athens, Kate Smith, who will make the opening speech.