BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Shipping symposium in Piraeus on Tuesday

TAGS: Shipping, Special Event

City, University of London is holding an evening symposium on Tuesday at 6.30 p.m. to celebrate 10 years in Piraeus and 125 years in London. 

The symposium is titled “Challenges for the Greek Shipping Industry Post 2020” and will take place at the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation (2as Merarchias & Akti Moutsopoulou, Piraeus), with the participation of the British ambassador in Athens, Kate Smith, who will make the opening speech.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 