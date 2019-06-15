Naval officers show off trireme Olympias

A fully functional replica of a 5th century BC Athenian trireme, the "Olympias," is seen in the Saronic Gulf off the southern coast of Athens during an inspection on Friday of the Hellenic Navy fleet by Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis and other senior officials. During the event, which took place after the completion of a large naval exercise in the Aegean and during a period of heightened tension with Turkey, Pavlopoulos called on Ankara to uphold international and European law "in its entirety." [Orestis Panagiotou/ANA-MPA]