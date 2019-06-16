AEK edged out Peristeri away on Saturday in Game 4 of the third-place play-offs to win the best-of-five series 3-1 and clinch the third spot in this year’s Basket League.

The match that brought the season to an end, one day after Panathinaikos was crowned champion, finished 83-82 in AEK’s favor, crowning a very entertaining series that had Peristeri win Game 1 at AEK that responded with three wins in a row.

AEK was not satisfied with the third place, its players said after the game, given that the relegation of Olympiakos had opened the way for AEK, the regular season leader, to reach the finals. However, it lost the semifinal series to Promitheas and had to settle for third.

Peristeri, on the other hand, finished the regular season in second and the play-offs in fourth in its first year after returning from the A2 division.