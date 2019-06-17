New archbishop of America to be enthroned on Saturday

Newly appointed Archbishop of America Elpidophoros is expected to arrive in New York on Wednesday for his enthronement on Saturday, the Religion News Service (RNS) website said on Monday.



The 52-year-old former Metropolitan of Bursa will become the seventh Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America on June 22, with his enthronement taking place at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Manhattan, RNS said.



Elpidophoros was elected unanimously by the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate on May 11.

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios has appointed Metropolitan Avgoustinos of Germany to stand in his place and preside over the ceremony.