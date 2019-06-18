Case regarding ex PM’s bank accounts is closed

Greece’s anti money-laundering authorities have shelved the case stemming from a decision to request the opening of bank accounts belonging to former socialist prime minister Costas Simitis, as well as to members of his family and former government officials.



The request, made in November 2018, was widely criticized as being politically motivated. Simitis had described the allegations – which also implicated his brother, Spyros Simitis, as well as former public order minister Michalis Chrysochoidis and his deputy Vangelis Malesios – as “slanderous.”



The procedure was launched following press reports regarding the deposition of a French citizen in 2006 relating to Greece’s upgrade of navy frigates.



The decision to shelve the case is final.