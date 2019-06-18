Apostolakis seeks to allay concerns over Turkish violations

After Ankara launched an offshore drill for gas in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Greek Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis on Tuesday sought to allay concerns over Turkish violations.



“We must not be concerned over developments [in the region], said Apostolakis, adding that Athens had taken a series of actions “to prevent [Turkish] activities in Cyprus’ EEZ.”



Apostolakis, a former chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), was speaking during a ceremony at the Stefanovikeio air base in the Greek region of Magnesia to mark the delivery of 70 Kiowa Warrior helicopters and last of 10 Chinook transport helicopters purchased under the US Foreign Military Sales program.



Meanwhile, in a telephone conversation with European Council President Donald Tusk on Tuesday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called on the European Council to “unreservedly condemn the illegal actions of Turkey.”



“The Prime Minister stressed that the European Council should examine specific measures against those involved in these illegal activities, if Turkey insists on violating international law,” a statement from the prime minister’s office said.