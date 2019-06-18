Clutch | Athens | June 19

Things heat up at the Release Festival at Plateia Nerou (Water Square) in Palaio Faliro on Athens’s southern coast on Wednesday, June 19, as American metal act Clutch, known for its high-energy shows, makes its first appearance at a big open-air venue in Greece. Also, garage rockers Black Rebel Motorcycle Club will be playing songs from 2018’s “Wrong Creatures” and older albums, while popular local heavy metal/rock outfit Planet of Zeus will bring the curtain down on the night. Doors open at 5.30 p.m. and tickets are available at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.