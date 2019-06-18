ATHEX: Index expands without banks

The statements by European Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi gave Greek stocks a fresh boost on Tuesday, taking the benchmark to yet another 13-month high after the bank holiday – and on improved trading volume too.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 853.32 points, adding 0.70 percent to Friday’s 847.36 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index rose 0.88 percent to end at 2,167.70 points, and the mid-cap index expanded 2.55 percent.

The banks index contracted 0.37 percent, as Eurobank conceded 0.71 percent. Alpha fell 0.60 percent, Piraeus slipped 0.25 percent and National was unchanged, while mid-cap Attica Bank continued its ascent, earning 15.37 percent.

Jumbo outperformed with a rise of 5.11 percent, followed by Motor Oil (up 3.73 percent). Terna Energy gave up 1.29 percent.

In total 55 stocks registered gains, 51 reported losses and 35 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 87.5 million euros, up from last Friday’s 56.6 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index increased 0.16 percent to close at 69.17 points.