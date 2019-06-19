European People's Party condemns Turkish East Med activities

New Democracy MEP Vangelis Meimarakis and his Cypriot counterparts, led by Lefteris Christoforou, secured on Wednesday the condemnation of the European People's Party of Turkish activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea.

Addressing a party meeting, Meimarakis, who is also one of the EPP's vice-presidents, said that Turkey's “hostile activity is not just against Cyprus but, under international maritime laws and the prevailing agreements, constitutes a hostile provocation against the EU itself.”

The EPP, he added, cannot remain “indifferent” to Turkey's claims in the region.