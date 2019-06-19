Theodorakis Tribute | Athens | June 24

Some 200 musicians and singers will be joining forces for a tribute to the celebrated Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis on Monday, June 24, in aid of the Elpida charity for children with cancer. The event at the Panathenaic (Kallimarmaro) Stadium features the Mikis Theodorakis Orchestra, along with guest singers and soloists, in an evening of the composer's greatest hits. The event will be attended by representatives of the Greek diaspora in America, Canada, Australia and Europe, Olympic medal winners and athletes, as well as relatives of leading members of the resistance against the 1967-74 military dictatorship. Tickets, which cost 12, 15 and 25 euros, can be booked online at www.viva.gr or by phone at 11876.



Panathenaic Stadium, Vassileos Georgiou Avenue, Mets