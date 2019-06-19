European Music Day | Greece | June 21

(MACHI PAPAGEORGIOU)

European Music Day will be extra special this year as the popular institution celebrates its 20th anniversary. Here in Greece, 48 towns, cities and other locations will be hosting more than 400 artists from different parts of the world – from full orchestras to small ensembles, solo artists and DJs – at 270 venues, from June 21 to 23. The Athens flagship event is a concert by the ERT National Symphony Orchestra dedicated to Greek composer Nikos Skalkottas (1904-49) at the Herod Atticus Theater on Friday, starting at 9 p.m. The concert venues range from public parks and buildings to archaeological sites. For details about shows near you, visit the event's bilingual Greek-English website, which contains a detailed program and useful facts, at www.europeanmusicday.gr.