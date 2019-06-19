Man dies after falling off Rio-Antirrio bridge
A 23-year-old man died on Wednesday after falling off the busy Rio-Antirrio bridge in western Greece.
No details were immediately available as to how the incident happened. Some unconfirmed reports in Greek media suggested the man was cycling when he fell off the cable-stayed bridge.
Rescue crews rushed him to a local hospital where he died as a result from his serious injuries.