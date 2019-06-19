Woman charged with making child porn

A woman has been arrested in Athens by cybercrime officers on charges of coercing three underage girls to take part in pornographic films which she produced and peddled over the internet.



The suspect, a foreign national, was arrested last week after she was traced in an international operation targeting child pornography on the dark web – internet content that requires specific software, configurations or authorization to access.



She was linked to 47 images and 11 videos in which an unidentified woman and three girls, who have been identified, participated.



Police seized six computer hard drives, two cameras and a tablet in a raid on her home.



Officers also found a stiletto knife and a firearm, as well as small quantities of cannabis, after searching the home of a male friend of the woman. The friend was arrested on drug and firearm charges.