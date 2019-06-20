The SYRIZA administration, which is nearing the completion of its term, could be summed up with the developments at Greece’s Public Power Corporation. The country’s biggest business is being kept on life support until the general election so that the next government will have to deal with its rescue.



No bailout commitment can be blamed for the state of its finances. On the contrary, it was the current government’s decisions that brought about its economic woes. And yet SYRIZA has already started demonizing the very few options available for the company’s survival, thus revealing the stance it will maintain after the election.

The Greek economy can survive political sabotage, but it cannot survive the collapse of Public Power Corporation. The next government will have to find a solution quickly.